Child in critical condition after falling out Dorchester window

DORCHESTER – A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell out a fourth floor window in Dorchester on Wednesday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at a home on American Legion Highway. Witnesses said a woman who appeared to be the child's mother ran outside and lifted the child who was "motionless" before officers arrived.

Boston Police initially said the child was an infant, but later clarified his age. Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital with "serious, life-threatening" injuries.

Detectives are on scene and police called it a "very active investigation."

The Suffolk District Attorney is on scene along with homicide detectives. Boston Police were asked if the child's injuries are considered suspicious, but they declined to say.

No further information is currently available.