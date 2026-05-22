Dorchester shooting leaves young man dead

A young man was shot and killed in Boston early Friday morning

The shooting near 260 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester was caught on surveillance video that showed a group of people running and ducking for cover behind cars in a parking lot.

Boston police confirmed one person died in the shooting, which happened at about 1 a.m. Family members identified the victim as 21-year-old Giovanni Bala. They lit candles with messages written on them, remembering Bala as a loving and caring person.

Giovanni Bala was killed in a Dorchester shooting, his family says. CBS Boston

"It's a sad situation. I've never seen this happen in this area before," said Oral Pierre, the manager of One Family Diner.

The restaurant's cameras captured the shooting and the chaos that followed. Pierre has worked at his family's restaurant for 20 years and was shocked to see the large crime scene when he got to work Friday morning.

"We saw in the parking lot two cars with bullet holes," he said. "And when I get the video I saw about 15 people in the parking lot just running and shooting."

Police shut down the area of Bowdoin and Hamilton streets with crime tape. Investigators scoured the area with police dogs and three cars were towed from the scene.

Kelvin Bell lives nearby and was upset to see violence in his neighborhood.

"I just heard loud bangs, commotion and sirens," he said. "I just shook my head and said 'enough is enough' with the gun play. Whatever this is isn't important enough to be taking lives. Trust me, this is not a video game, you can't press reset."

The Boston Police homicide unit is investigating. There's no word on a motive or any arrests.