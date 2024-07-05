Man accused of trying to kidnap boy in Boston ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Man allegedly tried to kidnap boy from July 4th party held without bail

DORCHESTER - A man accused of trying to kidnap a child from a Boston July 4th party was in court Friday, where a judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Police said Manuel Cardoso, 44, walked up a driveway on Wentworth Street, where a group of people were having a July 4th party and urinated on the house before he approached several children. He then allegedly grabbed an 8-year-old boy by the neck and dragged him towards the street.

"I think it's messed up, for one," said Kai Horton, who lives a few streets away. "On a night like this with the amount of noise, you need to make sure your kid is within at least 5 to 10 feet of you because if they're off, there's no way they're hearing you calling them."

Police said Cardoso was fought off by people at the party and he was later caught by officers on Darlington Street.

Cardoso appeared in Dorchester District Court Friday, where he was hit with several charges, including kidnapping and assault and battery. A doctor with the Massachusetts Department of Health said he's currently unfit to stand trial.

"In my opinion, regarding his competence, he really can't have any coherent conversation at all at this time," said the doctor in court.

The judge ordered Cardoso held without bail pending a psychiatric evaluation.

"Police need to do more on noticing those people and making sure that they either get home or to a station as soon as possible just to keep crime down," said Horton.

Cardoso is due back in court on July 19.