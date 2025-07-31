DoorDash driver held at gunpoint and carjacked in Methuen, police say

A quiet street in Methuen was at the center of a police investigation after detectives say a DoorDash delivery driver was held at gunpoint and carjacked.

Officers and detectives responded to the carjacking Thursday morning at about 2:55 a.m.

An man from Lawrence had his Subaru Forester carjacked at gunpoint on Coolidge and East Prospect Streets, police said. Neighbors said police asked them if they ordered fast food around 3 a.m., but they didn't.

Police say that may have been the set up to get the delivery driver to the street.

Neighbors on edge

Except when the victim got there, armed robbers pulled a gun on him and took his car, leaving him and neighbors on the quiet street shaken.

"A little bit scared, I don't like seeing stuff like that, I feel we're in a safe neighborhood," said a neighbor, Karen. "Hopefully the cops will keep an eye on our neighborhood more closely, maybe they need to these days."

"I'm also thankful for the police officers that came by because they came by right away and they were helping him out and scouring the neighborhood looking for clues," added another neighbor, Paul.

There were no reported injuries. Detectives later tracked down the stolen car, but there is no word on the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.