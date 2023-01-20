Dolly Parton leads star-studded music video in Patriots jersey to promote '80 for Brady' movie

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

What do you get when you take a movie about a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans and a song written by Diane Warren sung by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry?

You get the single "Gonna Be You," which debuted Friday with a music video.

The song somewhat reunites Parton with her "9 to 5" costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as they star in "80 for Brady," along with Parton's "Steel Magnolias" costar Sally Field and EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

The film follows a group of seniors who love Brady so much, they are willing to do pretty much anything to see him play in the Super Bowl LI.

Warren said in a statement, "When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship."

Belinda Carlisle, Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper and Gloria Estefan in the new music video 'Gonna Be You' to promote "80 for Brady." From Paramount Pictures via CNN

"Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!," Warren said. "I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!"

The singers all sound pretty honored as well.

"I'm so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy," Parton said. "This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I'm still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill."

Carlisle said, "What an honor to sing a song by my favourite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn't get much better than this."

"This was such a great project to be part of because it was nice to be able to join forces with my pals for the song," Lauper added. "Friendships between women are important and I think Diane's lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don't often see female "buddy movies" so this was fun."

Estefan said, "When my good friend, Diane Warren invited me to be a part of "Gonna Be You" and told me who'd be on it with me it was a resounding YES! What an honor to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!"

"80 for Brady" is set to hit theaters on February 3.