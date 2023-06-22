Dogs welcome at Polar Park in Worcester on 'Woof Woof Wednesdays'

WORCESTER - At Polar Park in Worcester Wednesday, the "MVP"s stole the show - the most valuable pups tagging along with fans of the WooSox.

"They're my firstborns so it's tough to leave them home for a night! To be able to bring them is really great," said a fan from Hudson.

"It's really cool; a good opportunity. Something we've never done before," another dog owner added.

"You know the dogs that are going to be here are probably well-behaved dogs and the owners are nice. It's awesome. My son was so excited to be here with his dog!" said one mother, celebrating the last day of school with her kids.

The "Woof Woof Wednesday Nights" program was designed to recognize "Woofster's Wonderdogs," - remarkable service dogs who have made an impact in the community. The club also features local canine rescue organizations on Fallon Health Sunday Fundays to help pups find their forever homes.

A fan enjoys the WooSox game at Polar Park with her two dogs CBS Boston

"Canine Companions is the oldest and largest service dog organization in the country. They're free of charge for folks who need service dogs," explained Kate O'Connor.

A graduate of Canine Companions, Jennings was love at first sight for owner Ben.

"He actually helps me sometimes. If I go to the doctors, the dentist, or do something I'm scared of, my mom says let's bring Jennings!" The 9-year-old said.

The Worcester Red Sox commitment to supporting service dogs means everything to fans who see their impact every day.

"It's invaluable. He was life changing for me. It's amazing what a dog can do to help so many people with so many disabilities," a fan said, holding her own service dog.