Police looking for SUV driver in Concord, New Hampshire couple's murder investigation

Police looking for SUV driver in connection to murders of Concord, NH couple

Police looking for SUV driver in connection to murders of Concord, NH couple

Police looking for SUV driver in connection to murders of Concord, NH couple

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire investigators are looking to speak with the owner or driver of a vehicle seen in Concord around the time Stephen and Djeswende Reid went missing. The couple was later found murdered in a wooded area nearby.

On April 18, Stephen and Djeswende Reid left the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived just after 2 p.m. and went for a walk in the area of Broken Ground Trails.

They were found dead on April 21 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police want to speak to the owner or driver of this RAV4, which was parked in the area where a couple was murdered in New Hampshire. Concord Police

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood released photos Thursday showing a dark green Toyota RAV4 with a model year from 2006-2012.

Police are hoping to speak to the person who owns or was driving it on April 18. The RAV4 was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road that day.

Person of interest sketch in the murders of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid NH Attorney General

Earlier this month, investigators released a sketch showing a person of interest in the case.

Police said that within hours of releasing the sketch, they received more than 170 tips, some which were helpful in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.