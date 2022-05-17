Watch CBS News
Concord Police release sketch showing person of interest in New Hampshire couple's murder

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Concord, New Hampshire Police release sketch of person of interest in couple's murder
Concord, New Hampshire Police release sketch of person of interest in couple's murder 01:56

CONCORD, N.H. -- A sketch of a person of interest in the murders of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid has been released by the Concord Police and the Attorney General of New Hampshire Tuesday. The reward for information that leads to an arrested has also increased to $33,500.

The Reids were found shot to death off the Broken Ground Trails near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex on April 21, a few days after they went missing.

The person of interest is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'10" tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven. According to police, he was seen in the area of the shooting on Monday wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.

"He is someone that investigators believe may have information about these crimes as either a witness or a suspect," said Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward.

concordpofi.jpg
Person of interest sketch in the murders of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid  NH Attorney General

Within a couple of hours of the releasing the new sketch, police said they received dozens of fresh tips, in addition to more than 170 they were already following. "I can say some of those tips have been helpful as this investigation has progressed," said Ward.

Investigators also hope the newly increased reward for information "will be an impetus for anybody who, for whatever reason, has been holding back to this point to come forward with any information that they have." 

Law enforcement officials insist as they did weeks ago, that the public is not in any danger. 

"We still continue to have no specific information that any member of the public, in general, is in any danger," said Ward.

Anyone with information about this man's identity or whereabouts should call Concord, N.H. police at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to 274637.

