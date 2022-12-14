Death of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss shines light on suicide prevention

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- Fans of the Ellen Show are mourning the death of dancer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The 40-year-old died by suicide. On Twitter, the Ellen Show called Boss pure joy, a light, and family.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

In addition to appearing on "Ellen," he was an actor in dancecentric films like "Step Up" and "Stomp the Yard 2."

If you are struggling, too, there are resources out there. Samaritans, Inc. has been a suicide prevention organization in Boston since 1974. In mid-July they launched a new hotline. You can contact them for help by simply dialing 9-8-8.

"Non-judgmental, compassionate listening. We introduce ourselves, invite people to share their name, and what is going on with them," explains Samaritans CEO Kathy Marchi, "That is a challenge that most of us face: Just saying 'I am struggling.' This is hard for me. This is a disappointment."

Samaritan says there is a myth that more deaths by suicide happen around the holidays. They tend to see a greater need for help in the spring. They encourage anyone who needs help, or knows someone who needs help, to contact their hotline.

"It is changes in behavior that we often see as a sign of someone struggling," said Marchi of signs to look for in yourself or others, "If I decided I no longer do a hobby that is one thing, but if all the things I used to love to do are no longer bringing me joy or no longer feel fulfilling."

RESOURCES:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Samaritans Statewide Helpline

1-877-870-4673

https://samaritanshope.org