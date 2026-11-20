The instantly recognizable music and moves of "Dirty Dancing" are on stage in Boston ahead of the musical's Broadway debut.

Lily Kren, one of the stars of the show, told WBZ-TV the theatrical version of the beloved 1987 film has a few new surprises.

"You get to see 'Hungry Eyes,' you get to see the baby crawl, you get see 'Time of My Life' and the lift, and all those things that you are expecting to see," she said. "But the great thing about the stage production is there is so many things that are unique to our show that aren't in the movie."

Nearly 40 years after "Dirty Dancing" first hit the big screen, the film has been transformed for the stage.

"I don't want to give any spoilers," Kren said. "But there are little twists and turns along the way."

"It's not just watching the movie, right? You're coming to have an experience that feels nostalgic, but something that's new as well," said Annalese Starzec, who stars as Frances "Baby" Houseman.

Though the role is forever connected to Jennifer Grey, who played Houseman in the original film, Starzec said audiences shouldn't expect an impression.

"I think the moments that we love about Jennifer's performance and we love the movie will always shine through because it's just the same story," Starzec said. "But I do think that creating this character for myself and mixing a little bit of Annalese in with Francis 'Baby' Houseman has been one of the biggest joys of this so far. "

The musical is directed by Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the original film.

"Not only is Lonny in the movie but he is someone who moves with so much care and genuine intentionality," Starzec said. "When we were working on this together, he helped us to foster those authentic characters within ourselves so that when we do share it with audiences, they can relate to it and they can care about it."

While romance may be at the center of this coming-of-age story, family relationships are important as well.

"You watch them go through so much at their vacation at Kellerman's and towards the very end you watch this beautiful moment of sisterhood right before the finale and it's kind of like a moment of forgiveness and acceptance. It's great," Kren explained.

You can see "Dirty Dancing: The Musical" at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston through Sunday, Nov. 22.

The show opens on Broadway in February.