Dietary supplement could help breast cancer patients, research says

BOSTON - Patients with advanced and metastatic breast cancer often don't have a lot of treatment options. One drug held promise but its effectiveness has been limited by the development of resistance in some tumors.

But a research team in Switzerland has found that a dietary supplement called N-acetylcysteine, which is also found in some cough medicines, can make resistant cancer cells more responsive to the cancer drug.

The next step is to see whether the combination will improve outcomes in people with advanced breast cancer.