"Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney honors librarians making a difference with a trip to Boston

Librarians making a difference around the country visit Boston with "Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney

BOSTON - Jeff Kinney, the best-selling author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series, spent the weekend celebrating several special librarians from around the country.

Kinney selected eight extraordinary librarians from across the country who are making a difference in their communities despite challenging circumstances. Their reward was a trip to Boston, where they enjoyed breakfast at Trident Bookstore on Newbury Street.

"It's so important for a child to be able to see themselves in a book," said Kinney. "And so a lot of books are being taken off the shelves and kids really need that validation. So we love it that these librarians are really championing freedom in reading."

The weekend trip included a Duck Boat tour and a walk on the Freedom Trail. Kinney also took them for a shopping spree at his bookstore in Plainville, An Unlikely Story. Kinney recently visited WBZ-TV where he talked about this weekend's celebration, as well as plans to revamp the area around his bookstore.