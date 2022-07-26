Watch CBS News
Local News

Diana Ross coming to Boston in September

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Diana Ross coming to Boston in September
Diana Ross coming to Boston in September 00:21

BOSTON -- Diana Ross is coming to Boston for one hit-filled night soon. Ross' "Thank U Tour" will stop at the Boch Center Wang Theater on Sept. 8. 

Ross is one of a few celebrities to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

She received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Music Awards in 2017. 

Tickets for the show are on sale now at BochCenter.org

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.