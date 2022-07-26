Diana Ross coming to Boston in September
BOSTON -- Diana Ross is coming to Boston for one hit-filled night soon. Ross' "Thank U Tour" will stop at the Boch Center Wang Theater on Sept. 8.
Ross is one of a few celebrities to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
She received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Music Awards in 2017.
Tickets for the show are on sale now at BochCenter.org.
