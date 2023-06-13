Devin McCourty endorses little-known Patriots player

FOXBORO -- During his press conference on Tuesday, Matthew Judon joked that Devin McCourty hasn't really left the team, considering he's always hanging around somewhere in Foxboro.

The joke may have plenty of truth to it, but McCourty is nevertheless retired, as the 35-year-old has already begun his new career as a media commentator.

And while he's likely to take on topics with more national appeal when the season comes along, on Tuesday he shot out a tweet that lent support to Scotty Washington, a member of the Patriots whose name may not be known in too many New England households.

"Scotty can play…definitely made his fair share of plays on scout team last year lol," McCourty tweeted in response to an article by Doug Kyed. "Everyone was excited when he got his opportunity Vs Cincy."

That opportunity referenced by McCourty came on Christmas Eve, when Washington took 22 offensive snaps in what has been his only appearance in an NFL game. His performance was memorable for the tipped pass off his fingers that led to a Jakobi Meyers touchdown.

Unfortunately for Washington, he was placed on injured reserve after that game. And according to Bill Belichick, some injuries have kept Washington from fully participating in the Patriots' offseason program as well.

Still, the head coach had some positive words about Washington when asked Tuesday about the second-year player.

"It's good to have him out there and we'll give him an opportunity this year," Belichick said, noting that despite the tight end label, Washington might not really have a specific position. "He came in, as you know, later during the year, we were already through training camp, early part of the season. That's always a tough transition for a young player, so having him here all through the spring, the offseason program, plus what he learned last year, he has a much better level of expectation having been here last year to know what he needs to do. I look forward to seeing him out there. I'm glad he's had a few opportunities this spring, so at least when he goes to training camp, that won't be the first time. At least he can build on some of the positive opportunities that he's had so far and in training camp, feel confident that he's physically ready to go. I look forward to working with him."

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Washington entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals in 2020. He spent some time on the Bengals' practice squad before landing with the Patriots' practice squad last September. And whether it'll be as a big-bodied receiver or a lean tight end, it looks as though Washington has impressed enough people in Foxboro to at least have a shot at making some more plays on Sundays this coming fall.