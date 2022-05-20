Deuce and Jayson Tatum leave Grant Williams hanging after Celtics' big Game 2 win

BOSTON -- Life is good for Deuce Tatum, who's become a bit of an NBA celebrity by being the world's biggest fan of his father, Jayson Tatum. The younger Tatum is never far from his father's side, and the two are now in the business of working together to prank Jayson's teammates.

Deuce made his way through the Celtics' celebratory locker room after Thursday night's 127-102 blowout victory over the Heat in Miami, a win which evened the Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece. The 4-year-old gave congratulatory high fives to all the Celtics at their lockers, spending a little extra time with Jaylen Brown.

Deuce said get buckets, so we got buckets ✅ pic.twitter.com/CDyzB5HV8z — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2022

After that, Grant Williams tried doing the same, only for Deuce and Jayson to completely leave him hanging.

Jayson Tatum had 27 points in the win, off 4-for-6 3-point shooting, while Williams had 19 points off the bench. Considering the score, Tatum didn't have to play at all in the fourth quarter, thus giving him plenty of time to plot the prank on Williams.