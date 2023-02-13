40-year-old man wanted for stabbing outside Manchester, NH bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Police in New Hampshire have issued a warrant for a 40-year-old man who allegedly stabbed someone outside a restaurant. Desmel Cooper is wanted for first-degree assault by Manchester Police.
Officers responded to a fight at 603 Bar and Grill on Elm Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said the fight began inside and moved out to the alley.
A 37-year-old Manchester man was found lying on the ground with stab wounds. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624
Cooper is also wanted on a convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon charge.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.