40-year-old man wanted for stabbing outside Manchester, NH bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Police in New Hampshire have issued a warrant for a 40-year-old man who allegedly stabbed someone outside a restaurant. Desmel Cooper is wanted for first-degree assault by Manchester Police.

Officers responded to a fight at 603 Bar and Grill on Elm Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said the fight began inside and moved out to the alley.

A 37-year-old Manchester man was found lying on the ground with stab wounds. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624

Cooper is also wanted on a convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon charge.