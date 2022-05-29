Derry, NH police searching for driver who injured officer in hit-and-run

DERRY, N.H. – New Hampshire police are searching for a person that drove off after hitting a police officer who was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on Route 28 in Derry.

After hitting the officer, the driver continued southbound toward Windham.

The officer was taken to Parkland Medical Center with injuries that were described as serious but non-life threatening. The officer was later released from the hospital.

Derry Police said the suspect vehicle is a small white SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander. The vehicle will likely be missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.