Derek Carr visiting Jets, potentially shifting AFC East QB picture
BOSTON -- The market for Derek Carr may not be immense, but it does include the New York Jets.
The veteran quarterback will be visiting the Jets this weekend, according to Mike Garafolo and Albert Breer.
Carr, who turns 32 in March, was released by the Raiders this week after he had spent the first nine years of his career in the organization. He threw 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season -- his first under head coach Josh McDaniels -- with an 86.3 passer rating.
Thus far, only the Saints and Jets have reached out to Carr, but Carr turned down a potential trade that would have sent him to New Orleans.
If Carr were to head to New York, it would surely impact the Patriots, who have won 14 straight games against the Jets. Zach Wilson thus far has been a bust after being drafted second overall in 2021, and he's been at his worst when playing the Patriots. In four games, Wilson is 0-4 with two touchdowns and seven interceptions against New England.
With Wilson getting benched last year, the Jets are looking to bring in a veteran quarterback to likely start, while giving Wilson a chance to compete. That's led to plenty of speculation about a union with Aaron Rodgers. While Carr isn't quite on the same level as the four-time MVP, he still would contribute to the Jets leveling part of the playing field and potentially climbing out of last place in the division for just the second time in eight years.
