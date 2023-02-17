Derek Carr visiting Jets, potentially shifting AFC East QB picture

BOSTON -- The market for Derek Carr may not be immense, but it does include the New York Jets.

The veteran quarterback will be visiting the Jets this weekend, according to Mike Garafolo and Albert Breer.

The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say. It’ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders.



Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he’s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/ycttnb80je — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

QB Derek Carr will visit the Jets this weekend, per source. The Saints and Jets were the only two teams that reached out to the Raiders on Carr, prior to Carr being cut. NO got to host Carr last week, after agreeing to trade parameters with LV.



(@MikeGarafolo 1st on the visit.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 17, 2023

Carr, who turns 32 in March, was released by the Raiders this week after he had spent the first nine years of his career in the organization. He threw 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season -- his first under head coach Josh McDaniels -- with an 86.3 passer rating.

Thus far, only the Saints and Jets have reached out to Carr, but Carr turned down a potential trade that would have sent him to New Orleans.

If Carr were to head to New York, it would surely impact the Patriots, who have won 14 straight games against the Jets. Zach Wilson thus far has been a bust after being drafted second overall in 2021, and he's been at his worst when playing the Patriots. In four games, Wilson is 0-4 with two touchdowns and seven interceptions against New England.

With Wilson getting benched last year, the Jets are looking to bring in a veteran quarterback to likely start, while giving Wilson a chance to compete. That's led to plenty of speculation about a union with Aaron Rodgers. While Carr isn't quite on the same level as the four-time MVP, he still would contribute to the Jets leveling part of the playing field and potentially climbing out of last place in the division for just the second time in eight years.