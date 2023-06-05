Dentists creating spa-like experience, aiming to ease patients' anxiety

BOSTON – A visit to the dentist is rarely pleasant. But now many dentists are trying to create a spa-like experience, adding services to make your visit as enjoyable as possible.

Since she was a child, Kelly Harris has dreaded going to the dentist.

"I've had Novocain needles break in my mouth," Harris said. "Dentists that didn't have a lot of compassion."

But now Kelly says she looks forward to her dental appointments - drills and all - thanks to a whole new approach at dental spas across the country.

Dr. Chelsea Perry is the owner of Elite Dental Studio in Westboro - and Harris' dentist. She says Harris' prior dental anxiety is not uncommon.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of fear around the dentist," Perry said. "And we really wanted to reframe that change the mindset of coming to the dentist to make it something that you can actually look forward to."

She also says It's important to change the mindset of grown-ups around dental care, so they don't pass their anxiety on to their kids.

Elite Dental Studio is a novel dental practice where patients are greeted in a modern lounge with soothing music and a drink bar where they can enjoy a cappuccino before their appointment. Once in the exam room, patients can choose from a variety of creature comforts, for free.

"If you want noise-canceling headphones, maybe you don't like the sounds or maybe you want a weighted blanket just to help combat that anxiety or you want to watch Netflix, whatever it is that puts you at ease," Perry said.

All of these comfort add-ons are available and complimentary to patients whether they have dental insurance or not. Plus, every new patient gets one complimentary 30-minute facial.

And Perry says the mouth is very important, but also says, "It doesn't just end at the teeth. The face is part of that. We offer aesthetic services. We are offering Botox and fillers as well cosmetic treatments."

For an additional fee, of course.

During her appointment, Harris chose the complimentary blanket and eye massager.

"To know that you can come and feel happy going to the dentist when before it was just a state of panic, I'm grateful for this team," Harris said.

And her teeth have never been healthier.