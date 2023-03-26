Dennis duplex fire kills 2 people and dog

DENNIS – Two people died early Sunday morning during a fire at a Dennis home where investigators say there were no working smoke detectors.

It happened at a two-story duplex on Niblick Road around 7 a.m.

One man and one woman were both rushed to Cape Cod Hospital but did not survive. A dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"It's too early to say how the fire started, but we know there were no working smoke alarms in the unit where it began," Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said. "Please check your smoke alarms today to be sure they're working properly on every level of your home."