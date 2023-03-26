Watch CBS News
Local News

Dennis duplex fire kills 2 people and dog

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DENNIS – Two people died early Sunday morning during a fire at a Dennis home where investigators say there were no working smoke detectors.

It happened at a two-story duplex on Niblick Road around 7 a.m.

One man and one woman were both rushed to Cape Cod Hospital but did not survive. A dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"It's too early to say how the fire started, but we know there were no working smoke alarms in the unit where it began," Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said. "Please check your smoke alarms today to be sure they're working properly on every level of your home."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.