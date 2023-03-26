2 people, dog die in fire at Dennis home with 'no working smoke alarms'

DENNIS – Two people and a dog died in a fire Sunday at a home on the Cape that had no working smoke alarms, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the house on Niblick Street in Dennis just before 7 a.m. and quickly put out the flames, according to the state fire marshal's office.

But when they went inside they found a man and a woman. Both were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where they died. A dog was also killed in the fire.

Two people and a dog died in a fire at this home on Niblick Street Sunday, March 26, 2023. CBS Boston

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

"It's too early to say how the fire started, but we know there were no working smoke alarms in the unit where it began," Dennis Fire Chief Brown said in a statement. "Please check your smoke alarms today to be sure they're working properly on every level of your home."