Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth

BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.

The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN.

Thank you for everything on the field & in the booth, Eck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XKRnMN9UMl — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 5, 2022

"I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been a part of this," Eckersley said in the pregame show. "Four championships. Got some rings -- I didn't have anything to do with it. But to be around this, to be a part of it, man, we're lucky."

Eckersley, who turned 68 on Monday, was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972 and pitched 24 seasons - winning 20 games as a starter for Boston in 1978 and saving 51 games for Oakland in 1992, when he was the AL MVP and Cy Young winner.

In all, he was 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis. He joined NESN in 2003 and stood out for his outspoken and colorful analysis.

Eckersley and his wife are moving to California to be closer to their grandchildren.