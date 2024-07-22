Watch CBS News
Delta struggling to catch up days after global tech outage, Boston passengers frustrated

By Brandon Truitt

BOSTON - It's been more than three days since a cyber outage took Microsoft systems off the grid worldwide and the ripple effects continue to impact the airline industry

While other companies have remedied their delays, Delta continues to struggle to catch up on flights. 

Rebecca Berry and her family had been stuck in Atlanta for two days before deciding to rent a car and drive 18 hours home to Boston.

"It's been a journey," Berry said. "There was nothing out of Atlanta to the northeast. I kid you not. We searched New York, Providence, Manchester, Boston for two straight days. So, we drove through the night last night and got here at 6 a.m." 

Outage impacting employees

This system meltdown has impacted crew members too. 

One Delta flight attendant told us their crew assignment systems are struggling to catch up and the company has communicated that they are not able to track what crews are where. That has led to challenges staffing flights with crews up against "timing out" and federal regulations. 

"We are all taking care of each other right now," the flight attendant said. "It's not easy. We are all hanging on by a thread." 

For its part, Delta's CEO said in a message to employees Monday, that they are working around the clock to remedy the issues. The statement read in part: "Keep taking great care of our customers and each other in the coming days."  

