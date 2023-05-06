Watch CBS News
Delta flight headed to Amsterdam diverted to Boston over unruly passenger

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Delta Airlines flight was diverted to Logan Airport late Friday night due to an unruly passenger.

The flight was headed from Detroit to Amsterdam when it was diverted. Delta said when the flight arrived at Logan, the passenger left the plane. Delta didn't say what exactly transpired on the flight.

"We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

