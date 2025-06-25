Shooting at BJ's parking lot in Dedham, Massachusetts leaves one dead, one wounded

One dead, one wounded in shooting at BJ's in Dedham

One person was killed, and another was wounded in a shooting in Dedham, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of the BJ's Wholesale Club on Route 1 around 3:30 a.m. The Norfolk District Attorney's office said there were "multiple 911 calls" after the shooting.

When police arrived, they found two people were wounded. Both were rushed to a hospital. One died and the other is still being treated, according to investigators.

Their names have not been made public and there's no word yet on a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests.

The entire parking lot was sealed off overnight as Massachusetts State Police, Dedham Police and Boston Police searched for evidence.

One SUV was surrounded with crime scene tape. Hours later, a silver sedan, with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield, was towed away.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call police at 781-830-4990.

Dedham is about 40 minutes southwest of Boston.