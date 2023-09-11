Dedham couple pleads guilty in drowning death of Alonzo Polk at graduation party

Dedham couple pleads guilty to charges in drowning death at graduation party

Dedham couple pleads guilty to charges in drowning death at graduation party

Dedham couple pleads guilty to charges in drowning death at graduation party

DEDHAM - The Dedham couple facing charges in the drowning death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party in 2021 pleaded guilty on Monday.

Leslie and James Coughlin pleaded guilty to the charge of furnishing alcohol and admitted to sufficient facts for a probable finding of guilt to the reckless endangerment charge in the death of the teen in their pool.

The Coughlins were given one year prison sentences, which were suspended for three years. The reckless endangerment charge was continued without a finding for three years. The judge also imposed 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Alonzo Polk did not know how to swim but was pushed into the pool at a party at the Coughlin family's Netta Road home in Dedham. Polk, who had just graduated from Dedham High School hours earlier, died several days later.

Hospital records showed that Polk was not drinking the night of his death.

On Monday, there was an altercation outside of court following the hearing. Two people were injured, but police would not confirm who was involved.