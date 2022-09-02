Deatrich Wise Jr. announced as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner

FOXBORO -- The 2022 season is off to a special start for Deatrich Wise Jr. The Patriots defensive lineman was announced as this year's recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award on Thursday.

Wise is the 20th player to receive the award, which was presented to him by Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the annual Patriots Premiere event at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. The award is named after the late Ron Burton, father of WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton and reporter Paul Burton. The elder Burton was the first player ever drafted by the Patriots and was a community leader revered for his charitable work.

Deatrich Wise Jr. received the 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award CBS Boston

"Deatrich has an infectious laugh, an engaging personality and a generous heart," said Kraft. "Those are the characteristics our team sees every day and are the same qualities he shows when he is out in the community."

Wise started the Wise Up & Co. Foundation with his brothers to have a positive impact on the community. He has been involved with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and on a yearly basis runs a Thanksgiving and Christmas drive to support those in need.

Past recipients of the award are Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).