Loved ones of murdered Somerville teen mark 30 years since her death, renew calls for justice

Family seeks information to find Somerville teenager's killer 30 years after her death

Loved ones of a murdered Massachusetts teenager gathered in Somerville Sunday to remember her, 30 years to the day after her body was found behind a housing complex.

Deanna Cremin was just 17 years old when she was killed walking back home from her boyfriend's on March 30, 1995. She was found dead just two blocks from her home. An autopsy revealed she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Remembering Deanna Cremin

On Sunday, a prayer service was held in her memory at St. Ann's Church. Family and friends then walked to Deanna Cremin Square while carrying purple balloons. They then held a moment of silence for 30 seconds, one second for every year that she's been gone.

Cremin's killer has never been found. Through tears, her uncle Michael Pyke called for justice for his niece.

Emotional memories

"Thirty years, a day doesn't go by that I don't think about my niece," said Pyke. "I think about her every day, what could have been, and she needs justice for what happened to her. Time has gone on but the memories of her do not fade."

Cremin's boyfriend, Tommy Leblanc, told police he walked her halfway home that night. He was never charged.

"This was a girl that had a lot of promise," said Pyke. "You know, had a whole future ahead of her."

Loved ones remembered Cremin as having a loving spirit.

"Down the street here playing at Foss Park," said Pyke. "I remember taking her swimming."

A $70,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

"If there's somebody that knows, come forward for us," said Pyke.