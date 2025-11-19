Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Framingham; victim was on tricycle

By Aaron Parseghian, WBZ-TV

A person was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene near the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road in Framingham, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, according to police. Witnesses say the victim is a man and was on a tricycle when he was struck.

Framingham police say they later located and arrested the driver, who is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Orange tricycle at crash scene

Investigators had part of the road blocked for hours as they surrounded a mangled orange tricycle that was found near the crosswalk. "We saw up the street something was happening," neighbor Tracy Moutafis said.

Moutafis said she saw first responders performing CPR. "He was on the gurney, and they put him in the ambulance," she said.

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts investigate a deadly hit and run at the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road in Framingham. CBS Boston

Moutafis said the distinctive orange bike made her fear the worst. "I see him, when he rides his bike, and I was like, 'oh no,'" she said. "We recognize the orange bike and it's just so sad. Can't even ride your bike in your own neighborhood."

The crash renewed frustration for neighbors who say the area has long been plagued by speeding and reckless driving.

"It's bound to happen," Moutafis said. "We've had problems on this street."

John Booker who lives nearby echoed those concerns.

"It's frustrating, it's unfortunately not surprising," he said. "The way we design our urban spaces, we don't really do enough for vulnerable road users."

Police have not yet released the names of the victim or the driver.