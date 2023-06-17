DCR expands summer lifeguard coverage at state beaches

BOSTON - Extended lifeguard hours are starting Saturday at many state beaches. The extended hours will run through the end of summer.

More than 28 designated swimming areas will have lifeguards on duty from 10:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at least five days a week.

The state opened 81 state beaches and waterfronts on Memorial Day weekend and began lifeguard services at 15 beaches across Massachusetts that weekend.

"We are committed to providing safe and fun recreational opportunities for our families and residents and hiring a qualified staff of lifeguards ensures that we can provide access to our pools and waterfronts throughout the summer season," said Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Brian Arrigo.

The state also plans to open its two wading pools on Saturday and to offer free swim classes to children beginning in July.

