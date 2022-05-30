Watch CBS News
DCR closes some parks on Memorial Day due to crowds

BOSTON (CBS) -- The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation needed to close some parks that hit capacity on Memorial Day. 

As of 11:30 a.m., Cochituate State Park, Douglas State Forest, Hopkinton State Park, Scusset Beach State Reservation, and Walden Pond State Reservation were no longer letting people in. 

DCR said some would reopen in a few hours while others closed admissions for the day. 

Check the DCR website to see the latest on park closures and openings. 

First published on May 30, 2022 / 12:02 PM

