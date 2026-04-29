DCF social worker accused of raping mother of Boston family he was assigned to help

A man who was a case worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is accused of raping the mother of a family he was assigned to help. Richard Magrath, 31, of Quincy, is charged with two counts of rape.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office said on April 17, Magrath visited the Boston woman's home to discuss services for her two children with special needs. The children were not home at the time, and the woman said Magrath complimented her and "touched her arm in a way that made her uncomfortable."

Magrath left the home but returned two hours later, according to the DA. He then allegedly grabbed the victim's arm, exposed himself and said, "nobody needs to know about this," before raping her. The DA said Magrath told the victim he would see her during the next scheduled visit.

The victim reported the assault to Boston Police and Magrath was arrested on Tuesday. Magrath was a social worker with DCF since 2025 and is no longer with the agency.

"These allegations represent a disturbing and unacceptable breach of trust," a DCF spokesperson said. "This individual was terminated immediately, and we are providing support to the victim and their family."

Magrath was arraigned on the rape charges Wednesday, and bail was set at $20,000. He was ordered not to have contact with the victim or her family and to remain in Massachusetts under GPS monitoring.

"Needless to say, this set of facts represents an extraordinary abuse of power and access," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "In addition to harming the victim, this man harmed the many DCF workers who provide essential services day in and day out to people throughout Massachusetts."

Magrath is scheduled to return to court on May 27 for a probable cause hearing.