David Sullivan, charged in Dennis boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro, due in court

BARNSTABLE - David Sullivan, the 19-year-old charged with causing the boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro in Dennis last summer, is due in court Tuesday.

Sullivan will be arraigned on several charges in Barnstable Superior Court, more than a week after he was indicted by a grand jury.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Sullivan was drunk while operating the boat when it crashed in Sesuit Harbor around 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Mauro died. She was a lacrosse star at Dover-Sherborn High School and just weeks away from starting her senior year.

Sadie Mauro. Courtesy photo

A total of six people were on the boat. Two were seriously hurt.

District Attorney Robert Galibois opened a criminal investigation into the crash in August. Sullivan, who is from Medfield, was indicted on September 29.

He's charged with the death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possessing false RMV documents, being a minor in possession of alcohol, operating of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death.

Mauro had verbally committed to play lacrosse for Gettysburg College in 2024.