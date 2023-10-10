Watch CBS News
Local News

David Sullivan, charged in Dennis boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro, due in court

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Medfield man indicted in Dennis boat crash that killed teen
Medfield man indicted in Dennis boat crash that killed teen 00:21

BARNSTABLE - David Sullivan, the 19-year-old charged with causing the boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro in Dennis last summer, is due in court Tuesday.

Sullivan will be arraigned on several charges in Barnstable Superior Court, more than a week after he was indicted by a grand jury.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Sullivan was drunk while operating the boat when it crashed in Sesuit Harbor around 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Mauro died. She was a lacrosse star at Dover-Sherborn High School and just weeks away from starting her senior year.

Sadie Maura Sherborn
Sadie Mauro. Courtesy photo

A total of six people were on the boat. Two were seriously hurt.

District Attorney Robert Galibois opened a criminal investigation into the crash in August. Sullivan, who is from Medfield, was indicted on September 29.

He's charged with the death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possessing false RMV documents, being a minor in possession of alcohol, operating of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death.

Mauro had verbally committed to play lacrosse for Gettysburg College in 2024.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.