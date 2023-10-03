Watch CBS News
Local News

David Sullivan indicted in Dennis boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

"Devastating," Dover-Sherborn High School mourns death of lacrosse star in boat crash
"Devastating," Dover-Sherborn High School mourns death of lacrosse star in boat crash 02:07

DENNIS - A 19-year-old man has been indicted in the summer boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro in Dennis. David K. Sullivan of Medfield is accused of being drunk while operating the boat when it crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod.

The deadly crash happened at about 9 p.m. on July 21 in Sesuit Harbor with a total of six people on board. Two other people on the boat suffered serious injuries.

Mauro was a lacrosse star at Dover-Sherborn High School and just weeks away from starting her senior year.

"She would do anything for you. She would run through a wall for you if you asked her to. She was just so coachable, loved lacrosse, loved his team," athletic director Emily Sullivan said.  

Sadie Maura Sherborn
Sadie Mauro. Courtesy photo

Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, who opened a criminal investigation into the crash in August, said Sullivan is due in Barnstable Superior Court on October 10 for an arraignment. 

Sullivan was indicted by a grand jury on charges of:

  • Death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor
  • Possessing false RMV documents
  • Minor in possession of alcohol
  • Operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury (x2)
  • Reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death
WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 1:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.