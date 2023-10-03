David Sullivan indicted in Dennis boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro

DENNIS - A 19-year-old man has been indicted in the summer boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro in Dennis. David K. Sullivan of Medfield is accused of being drunk while operating the boat when it crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod.

The deadly crash happened at about 9 p.m. on July 21 in Sesuit Harbor with a total of six people on board. Two other people on the boat suffered serious injuries.

Mauro was a lacrosse star at Dover-Sherborn High School and just weeks away from starting her senior year.

"She would do anything for you. She would run through a wall for you if you asked her to. She was just so coachable, loved lacrosse, loved his team," athletic director Emily Sullivan said.

Sadie Mauro. Courtesy photo

Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, who opened a criminal investigation into the crash in August, said Sullivan is due in Barnstable Superior Court on October 10 for an arraignment.

Sullivan was indicted by a grand jury on charges of:

Death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor

Possessing false RMV documents

Minor in possession of alcohol

Operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury (x2)

Reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death