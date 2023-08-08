Watch CBS News
Local News

Boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro in Dennis now a criminal investigation

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DA opens criminal investigation into deadly Dennis boat crash
DA opens criminal investigation into deadly Dennis boat crash 00:26

DENNIS - The boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro on Cape Cod last month is now the focus of a criminal investigation.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday they are now looking into what happened.  

Mauro died when a boat crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis at 9 p.m. on July 21. Five other people were on the boat at the time of the crash. One other teen was hurt.

The name of the boat operator has not been released.

Mauro was going into her senior year at Dover-Sherborn High School. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.