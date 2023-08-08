Boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro in Dennis now a criminal investigation

DENNIS - The boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro on Cape Cod last month is now the focus of a criminal investigation.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday they are now looking into what happened.

Mauro died when a boat crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis at 9 p.m. on July 21. Five other people were on the boat at the time of the crash. One other teen was hurt.

The name of the boat operator has not been released.

Mauro was going into her senior year at Dover-Sherborn High School.