David Pastrnak named NHL's Third Star of the Week

BOSTON -- You can add another accolade to the pile for the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.

Winger David Pastrnak is the latest Boston player to earn league recognition, as he was named the Third Star of the Week by the NHL on Monday.

In four games, Pastrnak recorded a hat trick on Saturday in Pittsburgh, raising his goal total to 56 on the season. Earlier in the week, Pastrnak scored one goal in each of the Bruins' home games. And though Pastrnak didn't find the back of the net on Sunday in St. Louis, he did record an assist in the Bruins' shootout victory.

His third goal on Saturday came with just 2:26 left in regulation. It snapped a 3-3 tie and it stood as the game-winner.

The 26-year-old Pastrnak, who signed a long-term extension with the Bruins last month, has set a career high in goals with 56 and tied a career high with 47 assists this year, bringing him over the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. He also has tied a career high with 10 game-winning goals, which also leads the NHL.

Pastrnak will have a bit of a lighter workload this week, as the Bruins get a well-earned rest to start the week. They'll get back to work on Thursday night, at home against Toronto.