David Pastrnak named finalist for Ted Lindsay Award

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins have another finalist for an end-of-season NHL award, with David Pastrnak being named one of the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid and San Jose's Erik Karlsson are the other two finalists for the award, which is voted on by the NHLPA and is given to the league's most outstanding player.

While McDavid is a near-lock to win the award after his 153-point season, it's nevertheless an honor for Pastrnak, who scored 61 goals this past season. The 26-year-old bested his previous career high in goals by 13, and he recorded 18 more points than his previous best season.

It's Pastrnak's first time as a finalist for the Lindsay Award.

Pastrnak is the third Bruin to have been named a finalist for an award thus far, joining Patrice Bergeron (Selke Trophy) and Jim Montgomery (Jack Adams Award). Goaltender Linus Ullmark will certainly be named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, too. Additionally, both Ullmark and Pastrnak have a chance to be named finalists for the Hart Trophy, though that award as the league's MVP will likewise be going to McDavid.