David Ortiz says he is victim of extortion, hackers threatening to release contents from old phone

David Ortiz says he is victim of extortion, hackers threatening to release data from old phone

BOSTON – Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said on social media he is a victim of extortion after someone gained access to information in an old cell phone.

In an Instagram video recorded in Spanish, Ortiz said that someone hacked the old phone and threatened to leak its contents.

Ortiz said law enforcement in the Dominican Republic and the United States are now involved in the case.

Specifically, Ortiz said the FBI, DEA, and the Intelligence Department of the Dominican Republic are investigating.

"I am the victim of extortion," Ortiz said in the Instagram video, as translated by the Boston Globe. Ortiz said in the video that hackers gained access to a phone he used as long as 15 years ago, but not recently.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reached out to Ortiz, who said he couldn't comment further.