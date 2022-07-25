David Ortiz checks out his new plaque at Hall of Fame before leaving Cooperstown

BOSTON -- Before leaving Cooperstown on Monday, David Ortiz had one more stop to make. Big Papi had to check out the new plaque that will immortalize him in the Baseball Hall of Fame forever.

It's pretty hit or miss whether or not the Hall of Fame plaque will actually look like the man it's supposed to represent, but Ortiz is extremely happy with his. As part of his Monday morning visit, Ortiz got to meet sculptor Tom Tsuchiya, who designed Ortiz's 3-D image on the plaque.

"I was telling him, finally, someone made something that looks like me," Ortiz joked with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche on Monday.

Ortiz arrived at the Hall of Fame shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, with WBZ-TV the only TV crew on hand for Big Papi's visit. After soaking in all that Cooperstown has to offer, Ortiz will be off for Boston to keep his Hall of Fame celebration going.

The Red Sox will honor Ortiz with a special pre-game celebration at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

"I can't wait to go back to Boston and share this with everyone over there," Ortiz said Monday.

Fans attending the Tuesday's game will be given a David Ortiz Hall of Fame pin as part of the celebration.