David Krejci won't play Friday after suffering upper-body injury

BOSTON -- The Bruins got Brad Marchand back on Thursday night, but lost David Krejci to an upper-body injury in the team's win over the Red Wings. Neither will play Friday night in Columbus on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Krejci left Thursday night's 5-1 victory in the second period after taking a heavy hit by Detroit forward Michael Rasmussen against the boards. Krejci took a lot of contact on the play; from Rasmussen, the boards, and Rasmussen's stick at the end of it all.

Here's the play that caused Krejci to head down the tunnel: pic.twitter.com/Y6ZvEmJSX3 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 28, 2022

Rasmussen was hit with a two-minute penalty for high-sticking, and has a hearing with the league scheduled for Friday.

Krejci is not traveling to Columbus, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Thursday's win, and his status beyond Friday remains unknown. At least the Bruins won't play again until Tuesday, giving Krejci a nice stretch to rest up and get treatment on the injury.

But losing Krejci, who returned to Boston over the offseason after a year overseas, would obviously leave the B's shorthanded on their second line. Krejci has been solid thus far, tallying eight points -- two goals, six assists -- over his first eight games.

Pavel Zacha will likely take over as Boston's second-line center in Krejci's absence, skating alongside David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall. Zacha has a goal and three assists so far this season.

Montgomery also announced that Marchand will not play Friday, following the forward's surprise return to action Thursday night. Marchand returned from offseason hip surgery a month ahead of scheduled, and scored a pair of goals in the Boston win over Detroit.

The Bruins have the best record in the NHL at 7-1-0 heading into Friday night's action.