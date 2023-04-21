David Krejci a late scratch for Game 3 with upper-body injury

BOSTON -- The Bruins are really hurting to start the postseason, especially up the middle. David Krejci was a late scratch for Friday night's Game 3 against the Panthers in Florida with an upper-body injury.

The last thing Bruins fans want to hear about is another centerman dealing with an upper-body injury. The Bruins were already playing without Patrice Bergeron, who has missed the first two games against Florida with an upper-body injury.

Now Krejci won't be playing Friday night either. He was on the ice for warmups, but was scratched just before the puck dropped in Sunrise, Florida. It leaves Boston without the team's top two centers for Game 3.

Nick Foligno was set to be a scratch Friday night based on Boston's lines at the team's morning skate, but will now take Krejci's spot in the Bruins lineup.

Krejci missed the final six games of Boston's regular season with an injury, but it's unclear if his absence on Friday is connected -- or when he'll be back in the lineup. Maybe head coach Jim Montgomery will have an update on Krejci's status going forward after Friday's game.

Montgomery said early Friday that the team hopes to have Bergeron back for next Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston.