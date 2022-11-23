Patriots-Vikings injury report: David Andrews questionable, Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Pats

BOSTON -- When he struggled to get off the field Sunday after suffering a thigh injury against the Jets, many feared the worst for Patriots center David Andrews. But just a few days later, the team is giving him a 50-50 chance to suit up for Thursday night's clash with the Vikings in Minnesota.

Andrews is one of four players listed as questionable on Wednesday's final injury report of the week, which is nothing short of amazing. Andrews left in the first quarter against the Jets and did not return, but he was a limited participant in Tuesday's lone practice of the week and made the trip to Minnesota with the rest of the team on Wednesday.

In addition to Andrews, New England is also listing OT Yodny Cajuste (calf), DB Marcus Jones (ankle), and WR DeVante Parker (knee) as questionable for Thursday's game. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings (back) and Josh Uche (hamstring) were taken off the injury report on Wednesday and are clear to play against the Vikings.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) is the only player ruled out for the game, which will leave the New England offensive line fairly thin. If Andrews can go -- which remains a pretty big "if" -- the Pats could send out an offensive line of (from left to right) Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Yodny Cajuste. If Andrews can't play, the team will turn James Ferentz at center.

It's not a great week to have issues on the line, with the Vikings possessing a potent pass rush. Minnesota's Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith have combined for 15.5 sacks and 96 pressures on the season.

The New England offensive line has struggled to protect Mac Jones over the last three games, with the QB getting sacked 16 total times in wins over the Jets (twice) and the Colts. Andrews, the key cog on the line, missed the first two games with a concussion and played just 15 snaps on Sunday.

We'll find out if Andrews is good to go on Thursday night roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

