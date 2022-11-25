David Andrews inactive for Patriots against Vikings

BOSTON -- David Andrews gave it a try, but the New England center will not play Thursday night when the Patriots take on the Vikings in Minnesota. That will leave a big hole in the middle of the New England offensive line on Thanksgiving night.

Andrews left last Sunday's win over the New York Jets in the first quarter after suffering a pretty nasty thigh injury, but was on the practice field for the Pats leading up to Thursday night's game. He made the trip to Minnesota and was on the field prior to the game, but is now set to miss his third game of the season. Andrews also missed Weeks 8 and 9 with a concussion.

Without Andrews, the Patriots will rely on James Ferentz at center. While the team has won three straight with Andrews either missing the game or playing just a few snaps, quarterback Mac Jones has been sacked 16 times over those three victories.

New England will also be without tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was ruled out Wednesday with a foot injury. At least the Patriots will have tackle Yodny Cajuste, who is active after he was listed as questionable with a calf injury. New England will likely send out a starting offensive line of Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Ferentz, Mike Onwenu, and Cajuste against the Vikings.

Earlier this week, the Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. The team also elevated Bill Murray off its own practice squad ahead of Thursday's game.

On a better note, the Patriots will have return man and last week's hero Marcus Jones, as well as receiver DeVante Parker. Both were questionable on Wednesday's injury report.

The Vikings, meanwhile, will be without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been Minnesota's key to stopping the run. With him out, the Patriots should have ample opportunity to run the football.

