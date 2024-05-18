Children given "more freedom" with brand new running prosthetics gifted by Dave McGillivray foundation

BRIGHTON - Children with limb loss were given brand-new running prosthetics for free at the New Balance track in Brighton on Saturday.

The Dave McGillivray Finish Strong Foundation, in partnership with Shriners Children's Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetics Services, put on the Running Is A Right program to help people of all ages reach their running potential.

15 new prosthetics for kids

Mahlia Schneck is one of the many people who were fitted for a new running blade, and she got to experience it and more in one of the recreational prosthetics.

"I am so excited for this day. I've been telling everyone I run into 'I am getting my running legs this weekend!' It means lot to me It means now I can maybe run a little bit because I can't normally run in my regular prosthetics. So it kinda gives me a little more freedom," Schneck said.

Running Is A Right gave out 15 prosthetic blades to children and young adults so they could experience the joy of running, building confidence, and just having fun.

"We believe recreational prosthetics should be provided, which currently they are not provided by medical insurance, so we fill that gap. We provide the equipment and the training to use it," Founder Brooke Raasch said.

"It means a lot to me"

Many of the kids, including 12-year-old Luke Dewitt, are grateful that the program exists.

"It means a lot for me because I can find kids that relate to me. I met a lot of people," Dewitt said

Dave McGillivray said his foundation purchases the blade so children have a better chance at the best life possible.

"The bottom line is more than anything is to make them feel good about themselves," he said.

McGillivray's foundation is working with Shriners to identify other kids who are in need of prosthetic blades.