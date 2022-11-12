DAV to open 'Hero House' for veterans in Leominster

LEOMINSTER - A historic home in Leominster is about to welcome new residents. Thanks to Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts (DAV), the property on Grove Street will provide a beautiful home to veterans who were homeless and may need mental health services, addiction recovery support or disability accommodations.

It is appropriately named Hero House.

"We assist them with housing or other resources they need to get on their feet so that they can move forward in a positive way," explained DAV Housing Director Kayla Valila. "The biggest thing... reach out for that help."

Renovations have been underway (with COVID-related interruptions) for three years. Volunteers have poured hours into restoring the property. Home Depot donated materials and manpower to transform spaces indoors and out.

The first veteran will move into Hero House later this month. His room features high ceilings and rounded windows. It is just steps from a coffee room, outdoors spaces, a spectacular new kitchen and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

Hero House is taking applications as is Armistice House (also in Leominster) and a 20-apartment DAV property in Gardner.

For information on application criteria and to learn more about the DAV, go to DAVMA.ORG.