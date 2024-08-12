Marine veteran says Disabled American Veterans changed his life, now a "blessing" to help others

Veteran says helping others a "blessing" after Disabled American Veterans changed his life

GARDNER - Fitchburg, Massachusetts native Cory Hasselmann knew from a young age he wanted to join the military. He met a recruiter for the U.S. Marines and enlisted at the age of 17.

"My grandfather served in the Army. I've always wanted to serve my community, my country and defend the flag," he told WBZ-TV.

It was a fairly simple decision, he says, but his experience was far more complex.

"It was tough. It was a very tough thing to bear. When I joined the Marine Corps, I expected 20 years," he said.

Cory joined in 2007 and was deployed to Guantanamo Bay. He was medically discharged just two years later, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic depression.

"Unfortunately, I've been in a pretty dark place several times. A few times, I've even attempted to take my own life," he admitted.

Disabled American Veterans

After years of struggling, he reached out to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He received a critical lifeline from the Massachusetts department's transitional housing program.

"I lived there for a year and while I was there I was able to get, they have a food pantry, clothing. They were able to get Christmas gifts for my son. At the time, I wasn't really working," he told WBZ.

That sanctuary was far more than physical.

"[I was able to] work on my mental health, I was able to get back into therapy with their assistance. I was able to get my VA disability all situated," he explained.

Helping American veterans

Cory changed his life's trajectory. He's now the Director of Veteran Services for the Wachusett district in Gardner. He finds daily purpose in helping other veterans.

"It causes me to move past my anxieties and depressions because I'm helping other veterans through their anxieties and depression," he told WBZ.

Cory showed us his transitional home, where the turnaround started. He admitted it's hard to fathom how far he's come.

"I now own a home. I'm in a happy relationship, and I got a second kid on the way. It is a blessing. Absolutely," he said.

For more information on obtaining services through the DAV, visit their website.