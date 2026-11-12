Data centers could be focus of Massachusetts ballot question in 2028 as campaign seeks restrictions

Data centers could be on the ballot in Massachusetts for the 2028 election if advocates seeking restrictions on them have their way.

"The Committee to Restrict Data Centers" is proposing a ballot question that would do just that.

The group's proposal goes further than Gov. Maura Healey's executive order in September that requires data center developers to enter into agreements with municipalities and mandates them to bring their own energy supply or cover costs. If the ballot question passes, data center proposals would require approval from two-thirds of voters in the host community. They'd also have to provide plans for water usage and have a power strategy that doesn't increase local electric rates.

One of the campaign's supporters is Democratic state Sen. John Velis of Westfield.

"The completion and proposed construction of data centers around the state has caused local community groups to organize to either stop or delay new centers," Velis said in a statement. "Concerns over the cost of electricity, environmental uncertainty, water usage and turbines that run 24 hours a day, that sound like jet engines are just some of the complaints residents I have heard from all over the state."

The campaign needs 80,000 signatures in order to be considered for the ballot.

The campaign announcement comes as a data center campus is being proposed in Sutton. The town says groups affiliated with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have a plan calling for 10 buildings to use 900 megawatts of power while providing major tax benefits to residents.

CBS News exit polls found that data centers were not big winners in the 2026 mid-terms, with 76% of respondents saying they would oppose a new data center in their community. Many see negative impacts on the environment and resources from data centers. Industry groups in favor of data centers, however, dispute that they raise electricity rates and say the economic benefits and tax breaks can help with the affordability crisis.