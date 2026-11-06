Data centers were not winners in the 2026 elections, CBS News exit polls find

AI data centers were a major factor for over half of voters in the 2026 midterm elections. While they were not the most crucial issue, voters made their opinions on data centers clear.

Big majorities nationally and in all the Senate battlegrounds opposed having one built in their community, according to CBS News exit polls.

This opposition benefited Democratic candidates — most who opposed data centers backed Democrats. But most self-identified Republicans also expressed their resistance to having a new data center in their area too — even as they predominantly voted for Republican candidates.

Views about data centers are connected to voters' views about AI more broadly.

Those who see AI doing more harm than good (which is most voters) are opposed to data centers in their community. Voters who think AI will help society are more open to having one.

Candidates like Democratic Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa in Texas, among others, made data centers a central part of their campaigns.

Here are voters' views on data centers in selected states. In each, there was majority opposition to new data centers across urban, suburban and rural areas.

CBS News polling conducted earlier this year found public skepticism about having a data center in their area fueled by perceived negative impacts on the environment and resources. More did, however, think that data centers could be good, rather than bad, for local tax revenue.

The CBS News exit poll interviewed thousands of voters across the country at polling locations on Election Day and in the weeks leading up to Election Day. This is how the voter polling was conducted.

Results will continue to update as more votes are counted.