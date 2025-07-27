2 teenagers killed in crash on I-195 in Massachusetts

Two teenagers were killed Saturday afternoon during a crash on Interstate 195 in Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney announced.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. around the 19.4 mile marker, near the Reed Road Exit on I-195 West in Dartmouth.

District Attorney Thomas Quinn said only one car was involved in the crash, and both people were ejected. Impact was so severe that the vehicle's engine was dislodged.

On Sunday, Quinn identified the victims as 19-year-old Kevin Dos Santos Lopes of New Bedford and 18-year-old Amilton De Pina Semedo of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Dos Santos Lopes and De Pina Semedo were both rushed to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.

"This single motor vehicle crash is not deemed suspicious. The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police along with Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office," Quinn said in a statement.

The car that was involved in the crash was a 2006 Chevy Equinox.

Part of the road was closed while police investigated the deadly crash.

Video from the scene showed a crane had to be used to lift the car back onto the roadway so it could be towed from the scene.

No further information on what caused the deadly weekend crash is currently available.

Dartmouth is located in southeastern Massachusetts, about 28 miles from Providence, Rhode Island and about 57 miles south of Boston. Dartmouth has a population of about 34,000 people.