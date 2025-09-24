Massachusetts homeowner charged after house explosion started by fireworks

A Dartmouth, Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a massive explosion at a home was determined to have been caused by fireworks.

Kevin Ruiz, 54, will be summonsed on charges of possession of component parts capable of creating a destructive/incendiary device, possession or explosives, wanton destruction of property over $1,200 and disturbing the peace.

Just before 1 a.m. on September 2, an explosion was reported on Sagamore Drive in Dartmouth. The home's garage was completely destroyed by the blast and ensuing fire.

There were three dogs in the home at the time. One of the dogs died.

Everyone who was inside the home was able to safely escape before first responders arrived. One person was hospitalized with serious burns.

After an investigation that lasted several weeks, police announced charges against Ruiz on Wednesday.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the explosion was caused by ignition of fireworks and related substances in the garage. Because of how much damage there was, investigators could not determine the exact cause. But they say it appears to have been accidental.

Ruiz is scheduled to appear in New Bedford District Court on October 6.

One neighbor who lives two homes down said after the explosion that a firework shot across the yard. He added that the man who lived in the home that exploded has been known to have fireworks displays.

"It's all fun and games when you are going outside and looking at them... but to think he had been storing that stuff in his house, that has potential for a much, much more serious problem," Ed Rouxinol said at the time.